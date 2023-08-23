Dodge Co. recognizes crossing guards who work in all conditions

(Lauren McCally)
By Benjamin Cadigan
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 10:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Crossing guards in the Village of Lomira work to keep students safe in all conditions, including sweltering heat, the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office said.

The sheriff’s office recognized six individuals in a thank you letter Tuesday. The six work as crossing guards in Lomira, and the sheriff’s office and the village called them out for dedicating time to protecting students and keeping education safe.

The crossing guards are:

  • Barbara Adelmeyer
  • Kacie Lieven
  • Mary Schraufnagel
  • Bob Schraufnagel
  • William Vilski
  • Marguerite Vilski

The letter added that those interested in becoming a crossing guard can contact the Lomira village hall or Sergeant Donald Counard at 920-386-3726 or dcounard@co.dodge.wi.us.

