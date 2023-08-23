Korean War soldier from Wisconsin buried after MIA for 72 years

FAIRCHILD, Wis. (WEAU) - Army Corporal Donald “Donny” DuPont, a native of Alma Center, WI, was reported MIA at the age of 22, on December 2nd 1950, while fighting enemy forces near the Chosin Reservoir in North Korea.

Seven decades later, DuPont is finally home and his family laid him to rest.

A procession led by DuPont’s family and the Patriot Guard Riders of Wisconsin, carried DuPont’s remains to Cleveland Cemetery in Fairchild, WI. He was buried with full military honors.

“Every soldier and every family. Army does a great job of honoring us and honoring the sacrifice,” U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Deandre Wilson, said.

His sacrifice was remembered by not only family, but community members and other veterans.

“There are tons of veterans groups out here, the American Legion, the VFW, and we’d like to thank all them for their support. It’s something that I never thought I would be a part of. I was not aware that the Army was still actively conducting this mission. But it was an honor to get a call and be here for the family,” Wilson said.

DuPont’s remains were turned over by North Korea in July 2018 and identified by the Defense POW/MIA accounting agency in January 2023.

“No one left behind. The family has been waiting for over 70 years for some form of closure. The Army still continues today to locate remains and get them identified and bring them home with full military honors,” Wilson said.

More than 7,500 Americans still remain unaccounted for from the Korean War.

DuPont’s name is recorded on the American Battle Monuments Commission’s Courts of the Missing at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu, Hawaii, along with the others still missing from the Korean War. A rosette will be placed next to his name to indicate he has been accounted for.

