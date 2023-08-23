Madison coaches find alternative training for student athletes amid heatwave

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison high school coaches and athletic directors are working together to plan for the rest of the week as temperatures reach dangerous levels.

Vel Phillips Memorial High School’s soccer team is kicking through the heatwave. Senior Tucker Sturm mentions some exercises are challenging in extreme conditions.

“Our down and backs, so usually it’s like going from six yards--box back and then 18, then half field. It’s the constant running,” Sturm said.

Meanwhile MMSD’s Athletic Director Jeremy Schlitz says players are given extended breaks and water. He points to alternatives coaches use to keep everyone safe.

“Weight training, some indoor stuff is possible and sometimes it’s okay to take a break and spend some time in the classroom,” Schlitz said. “Whether it’s video or other ways to kind of learn other aspects of the sport that I know our coaches take advantage of.”

If athletes must use the field, the new turf installation at Mansfield Stadium has technology built in to keep athletes cool.

“We’ve got an engineered wood product in here as our fill as opposed to like a rubber or sand product, and it really lowers the ambient cooling by about 20 to 30 degrees, which has been great,” Schlitz said. “It’s nice actually standing on here versus standing on the black top.”

Sturm reminds other athletes to always put their health and safety first.

“If you feel yourself getting dizzy or lightheaded, I have before,” Sturm said. “Just take a quick five minute break and kind of regroup. And if you don’t get over that, then kind of take a longer break.”

Coaches will notify athletes about changes to their practice schedules. Some practices might start earlier in the day while temperatures are lower.

