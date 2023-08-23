Madison coaches find alternative training for student athletes amid heatwave

Madison sports amid heatwave
Madison sports amid heatwave(WMTV/Camberyn Kelley)
By Camberyn Kelley
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 9:40 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison high school coaches and athletic directors are working together to plan for the rest of the week as temperatures reach dangerous levels.

Vel Phillips Memorial High School’s soccer team is kicking through the heatwave. Senior Tucker Sturm mentions some exercises are challenging in extreme conditions.

“Our down and backs, so usually it’s like going from six yards--box back and then 18, then half field. It’s the constant running,” Sturm said.

Meanwhile MMSD’s Athletic Director Jeremy Schlitz says players are given extended breaks and water. He points to alternatives coaches use to keep everyone safe.

“Weight training, some indoor stuff is possible and sometimes it’s okay to take a break and spend some time in the classroom,” Schlitz said. “Whether it’s video or other ways to kind of learn other aspects of the sport that I know our coaches take advantage of.”

If athletes must use the field, the new turf installation at Mansfield Stadium has technology built in to keep athletes cool.

“We’ve got an engineered wood product in here as our fill as opposed to like a rubber or sand product, and it really lowers the ambient cooling by about 20 to 30 degrees, which has been great,” Schlitz said. “It’s nice actually standing on here versus standing on the black top.”

Sturm reminds other athletes to always put their health and safety first.

“If you feel yourself getting dizzy or lightheaded, I have before,” Sturm said. “Just take a quick five minute break and kind of regroup. And if you don’t get over that, then kind of take a longer break.”

Coaches will notify athletes about changes to their practice schedules. Some practices might start earlier in the day while temperatures are lower.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hotel guest Michelle Griese says she saw a snake slithering down the hallway before it went...
Mom finds snakes while staying at Wisconsin hotel with 4-year-old son
MPD issued the alert for 27-year-old Christopher Miller, who was last seen on Nov. 19 around...
Rock Co. Sheriff’s Office reports body of Christopher Miller found in home
An elementary school teacher at Omaha Public Schools is going into her 41st year in not just...
Teacher welcomes new kindergarten class for 41st straight school year
Devil's Lake
Wisconsin DNR: Man found dead at Devil’s Lake State Park
Madison Police Department squad car
Two pedestrians hit leads to large crowd in downtown Madison

Latest News

Chair of the Wisconsin Republican Party Brian Schimming talked about what his hopes are for the...
Wisconsin RN and DNC chair talk Republican debate expecations
FILE - The Fiserv Forum, home of the Milwaukee Bucks NBA basketball team, in Milwaukee, is seen...
Republican primary debate in Milwaukee sets scene for RNC tourism
The City of Milwaukee is hosting 7,000 people the next couple of days for the debate. Next...
Republican primary debate in Milwaukee sets scene for RNC
Dane County Jail
Dane County Jail suspends visitation among high Covid numbers