Madison man robs two downtown businesses before riding bike home

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 43-year-old man has been sentenced to seven years in federal prison for two counts of robbery after robbing two businesses in downtown Madison.

On April 15, 2022, Scott C. Tolliver of Madison approached the cash register at the McDonald’s Restaurant on Regent Street at around 5:25 p.m. wearing all black, sunglasses, and a medical-style facemask, according to the U.S. Dept. of Justice.

Tolliver then pointed a black handgun at the employee and demanded all of the money in the register before fleeing on his bike with all of the cash.

Later that night at around 8:53 p.m., Tolliver approached the cash register at the Walgreens on East Campus Mall wearing a black ski mask and dark clothing. Tolliver showed the employee the gun in his waistband and told her to give him all of the money and not to run. Tolliver fled the store on the same bicycle with the cash.

After reviewing surveillance video from both businesses, the Madison Police Department was able to identify Tolliver, who at the time of the robberies was on active state supervision for a prior felony conviction.

MPD tracked Tolliver leaving both businesses and riding his bicycle back to his apartment in Madison. Officers searched Tolliver’s apartment and located the bike and clothing consistent with the robberies.

Tolliver’s lengthy criminal history, including prior convictions involving weapons, domestic violence, child abuse, batteries in prison, and stalking were brought up during his sentencing. Judge William Conley said Tolliver has proven to be a danger to the community with instances of violence.

On May 23, 2023, Tolliver pleaded guilty to these charges. Judge Conley sentenced Tolliver to seven years in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised released.

