Pet of the Week: meet Percy!

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - This Wednesday’s pet of the week is adorable Percy.

Percy is five months old and loves attention. He has lots of puppy energy, Faith Stephens from the Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin said.

Percy is this week's Pet of the Week at NBC15. (Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin)

Percy originally came from Texas, and was very brave on the trip to the studio and during his time at NBC15.

Percy still needs some basic training, and Stephens was not sure if he is house-broken, but he’s sure to be full of love.

Percy is available for visits Thursday from 12 pm to 7 pm.

For more info, visit the Humane Society’s website.

