Pet of the Week: meet Percy!

Percy is available for visits Thursday from 12 pm to 7 pm.
By Benjamin Cadigan
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 4:12 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - This Wednesday’s pet of the week is adorable Percy.

Percy is five months old and loves attention. He has lots of puppy energy, Faith Stephens from the Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin said.

Percy is this week's Pet of the Week at NBC15.
Percy is this week's Pet of the Week at NBC15.(Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin)

Percy originally came from Texas, and was very brave on the trip to the studio and during his time at NBC15.

Percy still needs some basic training, and Stephens was not sure if he is house-broken, but he’s sure to be full of love.

Percy is this week's Pet of the Week at NBC15.
Percy is this week's Pet of the Week at NBC15.(Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin)

Percy is available for visits Thursday from 12 pm to 7 pm.

For more info, visit the Humane Society’s website.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hotel guest Michelle Griese says she saw a snake slithering down the hallway before it went...
Mom finds snakes while staying at Wisconsin hotel with 4-year-old son
An elementary school teacher at Omaha Public Schools is going into her 41st year in not just...
Teacher welcomes new kindergarten class for 41st straight school year
Madison Police Department squad car
Two pedestrians hit leads to large crowd in downtown Madison
Devil's Lake
DNR identifies hiker who died at Devil’s Lake, releases new details
bike crash
Bicyclist dead after crashing in Sauk County, Sheriff’s Office reports

Latest News

Madison man robs two downtown businesses before riding bike home
Percy is available for visits Thursday from 12 pm to 7 pm.
Pet of the Week: meet Percy!
Program center to support transportation, technology on Wis. tribal lands
FILE - This photo provided by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service shows a gray wolf, April 18,...
Legislators press DNR policy board appointees on wolves, pollution, sandhill crane hunt