Record Heat Expected Today

Today & Thursday are First Alert Weather Days
By Charlie Shortino
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 6:18 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
  • Hot & Humid Today
  • Highs in the 90s Through the Middle of the Week
  • Heat Indices Well Above 100 Degrees
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Hot and humid conditions will persist across the region for another couple days. A warm front moved through yesterday, bringing an increase in heat and humidity to the area. High temperatures both today and tomorrow will be even hotter than yesterday. Highs today are expected to be close to, if not above 100°. The current record high in Madison for today is 98 degrees.

An Excessive Heat Warning will be in effect from 10:00 am today until 7:00 pm Thursday.
An Excessive Heat Warning will be in effect from 10:00 am today until 7:00 pm Thursday.(wmtv)
What’s Coming Up...

Overnight lows tonight will only drop to near 80 and then highs will reach the upper 90s again on Thursday. Couple of this high heat with high humidity And it will be oppressive outside. Heat index temperatures are expected to rise above 110° today and to 105-110° for tomorrow. The National Weather Service has posted an excessive heat warning. This warning will be in effect from 10 AM today until 7 PM Thursday. 

Looking Ahead...

Remember to stay hydrated and keep a close eye on children and pets in this type of weather. Relief from the heat and humidity will begin to arrive on Friday and even more so on Saturday and Sunday. High temperatures by the weekend are expected in the mid 70s.

