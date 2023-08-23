Record Heat Expected Today

Hot & Humid Today

Highs in the 90s Through the Middle of the Week

Heat Indices Well Above 100 Degrees

Download the First Alert Weather app iPhone/iPad Android

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Hot and humid conditions will persist across the region for another couple days. A warm front moved through yesterday, bringing an increase in heat and humidity to the area. High temperatures both today and tomorrow will be even hotter than yesterday. Highs today are expected to be close to, if not above 100°. The current record high in Madison for today is 98 degrees.

An Excessive Heat Warning will be in effect from 10:00 am today until 7:00 pm Thursday. (wmtv)

What’s Coming Up...

Overnight lows tonight will only drop to near 80 and then highs will reach the upper 90s again on Thursday. Couple of this high heat with high humidity And it will be oppressive outside. Heat index temperatures are expected to rise above 110° today and to 105-110° for tomorrow. The National Weather Service has posted an excessive heat warning. This warning will be in effect from 10 AM today until 7 PM Thursday.

Looking Ahead...

Remember to stay hydrated and keep a close eye on children and pets in this type of weather. Relief from the heat and humidity will begin to arrive on Friday and even more so on Saturday and Sunday. High temperatures by the weekend are expected in the mid 70s.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.