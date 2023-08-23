Reedsburg 18-year-old charged in 7th grader’s death at school bus stop

By Marcus Aarsvold and Juliana Tornabene
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 1:44 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An 18-year-old has been charged in the death of a Reedsburg girl, who was waiting to board a school bus in May when she was hit by a pickup truck and killed.

Kevin Green, 18, appeared in Sauk County court for his initial appearance Wednesday. He is accused of homicide by negligent operation of a vehicle in connection with the crash that happened the morning of May 12 in the Town of Excelsior.

The criminal complaint filed Wednesday alleges the 18-year-old was texting and driving before the crash, which resulted in the death of 13-year-old Evelyn Gurney.

Green was driving a Ford F-150 around 7:30 a.m. when the complaint alleges he didn’t notice a school bus had stopped in front of him to pick students up. The complaint accuses Green of driving about 63 miles per hour when he swerved toward the ditch, hit the right side of the back of the school bus before hitting Gurney.

The complaint does not name Gurney as the victim, but her family told NBC15 that the charge would be filed Wednesday. The Reedsburg community held several events following Evelyn’s death to memorialize her and raise money for the Gurney family.

If convicted, Green faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison and/or a $25,000 fine.

This is a breaking news story and this article will be updated with more details from the complaint.

