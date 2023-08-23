Republican primary debate in Milwaukee sets scene for RNC tourism

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The City of Milwaukee is hosting 7,000 people the next couple of days for the debate. Next summer, the City is expected to welcome 50,000.

“Obviously seeing this happen shows us were on the first step to actually hosting the convention and I think that will just make it more real for everyone involved,” Peggy Williams-Smith, with Visit Milwaukee, said.

The Republican National Convention is July 15-18, 2024. The following month is the Democratic National Convention Aug. 19 through 22 in Chicago.

