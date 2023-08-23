RNC and DNC chairs of Wisconsin share messages from voters

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WMTV) - The chairs of both the Republican and Democratic parties of Wisconsin both shared what messages they are hearing from voters ahead of the first Republican primary presidential debate of the 2024 election season.

DNC Chair Ben Wikler said voters don’t want to go back.

“They like the Biden boom, they like the fact that paychecks are going up and now costs and inflation are going down and they don’t want their freedoms to be restricted, they don’t want criminal bans on abortion coming down on the national level after they voted against them in the Spring Supreme Court elections,” Wikler said.

Chair of the Wisconsin Republican Party Brian Schimming said voters think the country is headed in the wrong direction.

“The President’s numbers are now upside down in almost every poll, we’ve now go the highest interest rates we’ve had in over 20 years, core inflation going back up, people are not happy,” Schimming said. “There seems to be a disconnect between the President and the people we see out on the streets in Milwaukee.”

The debate begins at 8 p.m. CT at Milwaukee’s Fiserv Forum.

