Today’s Heat and Humidity Was Stiffling

We’re expecting more of the same for Thursday
Relief comes by the weekend
By Kevin Corriveau
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 2:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
  • First Alert Day continues through tomorrow
  • Wednesday heat index values could top 110+F
  • High temperature records broken
Download the First Alert Weather app
iPhone/iPad
Android

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - With our continued First Alert Day today for dangerous heat, the Excessive Heat Warning issued by the National Weather Service has been extended through 7 p.m. Thursday for all over southern Wisconsin.

By early afternoon, and even before peak heating of the day, all of our area was reporting heat index values of over 100, with many reaching 110+.  Heating will continue to build and temperatures should begin to plateau anytime between 3 pm and 5 pm.  It can’t be said enough, that this is a very dangerous time of the day with outside activities should be limited.

Click Here for Interactive Radar

What’s Coming Up...

Temperatures this evening will still “feel” like 100+ several hours after sunset as the temperatures slowly fall, but the heavy moisture stays in the air.  Overnight lows will only be dropping down to the upper 70s, giving us that much more of a head start for the heat we expect tomorrow.

Expect Thursday to be a very similar day to today with temperatures only slightly lower.  Many of us will be at 95F or above with some still reaching over 100F.  Heat index values will also be back in the triple digits.

Looking Ahead...

Early Friday we’ll be changing gears as a weak front pushes south and helps to cut temperatures by 10 degrees on Friday and then another 10 degrees into the weekend, giving us mild and slightly below-average highs in the mid-70s.  Temperatures going into next week will stay on track, near 80.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hotel guest Michelle Griese says she saw a snake slithering down the hallway before it went...
Mom finds snakes while staying at Wisconsin hotel with 4-year-old son
An elementary school teacher at Omaha Public Schools is going into her 41st year in not just...
Teacher welcomes new kindergarten class for 41st straight school year
Madison Police Department squad car
Two pedestrians hit leads to large crowd in downtown Madison
Devil's Lake
DNR identifies hiker who died at Devil’s Lake, releases new details
bike crash
Bicyclist dead after crashing in Sauk County, Sheriff’s Office reports

Latest News

An Excessive Heat Warning will be in effect from 10:00 am today until 7:00 pm Thursday.
Record Heat Expected Today
Today & Thursday are First Alert Weather Days
Record Heat Expected Today
Dangerous high temperatures through most of the day
Dangerous Heat Coming Wednesday
Relief comes by the weekend
More Days of Extreme Heat