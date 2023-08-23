Today’s Heat and Humidity Was Stiffling

First Alert Day continues through tomorrow

Wednesday heat index values could top 110+F

High temperature records broken

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - With our continued First Alert Day today for dangerous heat, the Excessive Heat Warning issued by the National Weather Service has been extended through 7 p.m. Thursday for all over southern Wisconsin.

By early afternoon, and even before peak heating of the day, all of our area was reporting heat index values of over 100, with many reaching 110+. Heating will continue to build and temperatures should begin to plateau anytime between 3 pm and 5 pm. It can’t be said enough, that this is a very dangerous time of the day with outside activities should be limited.

What’s Coming Up...

Temperatures this evening will still “feel” like 100+ several hours after sunset as the temperatures slowly fall, but the heavy moisture stays in the air. Overnight lows will only be dropping down to the upper 70s, giving us that much more of a head start for the heat we expect tomorrow.

Expect Thursday to be a very similar day to today with temperatures only slightly lower. Many of us will be at 95F or above with some still reaching over 100F. Heat index values will also be back in the triple digits.

Looking Ahead...

Early Friday we’ll be changing gears as a weak front pushes south and helps to cut temperatures by 10 degrees on Friday and then another 10 degrees into the weekend, giving us mild and slightly below-average highs in the mid-70s. Temperatures going into next week will stay on track, near 80.

