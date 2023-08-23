Program center to support transportation, technology on Wis. tribal lands

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Thanks to a two-year, $625,000 grant, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is opening a new center in support of technological assistance within Tribal Nations across 30 states, including Wisconsin.

WisDOT says the Traffic Operations and Safety Laboratory (TOPS Lab) at UW-Madison received two-year, $625,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation in support of the building, which will open in Wisconsin.

Secretary for WisDOT Craig Thompson says their department will work through the new center to support transportation investments, technical assistance and technology services.

“We are proud of our government-to-government relationships with the 11 federally recognized Tribes in Wisconsin,” Thompson said. “This federal grant will help strengthen those partnerships and allow us to continue making strategic transportation investments on Tribal lands.”

According to WisDOT, the TTAP Center will support 65 Tribal Nationals across 30 states.

“This really underscores that we’re not just working within university or state boundaries but across the United States,” TOPS Lab Traffic Safety Engineer Research Program Manager Andi Bill said. “WisDOT has been an active leader in Tribal coordination and we’re ready to add to some of the wonderful work that they’ve done.”

WisDOT says it has had a long-lasting commitment with Tribal Nations across the state, referencing the department’s Tribal Affairs program, which works on tribal relations and all transportation related issues affecting tribal communities.

Thompson says he looks forward to seeing how the federal funding can leverage Wisconsin as a leader to implement solutions to roadway safety on tribal lands.

Wisconsin is home to 11 federally recognized Tribes, including the Bad River Band of Lake Superior Chippewa, Forest County Potawatomi, Ho-Chunk Nation, Lac Courte Oreilles Band of Lake Superior Chippewa Indians, Lac du Flambeau Band of Lake Superior Chippewa, Menominee Indian Tribe of Wisconsin, Oneida Nation, Red Cliff Band of Lake Superior Chippewa, Sokaogon Chippewa Community – Mole Lake Band of Lake Superior Chippewa, St. Croix Chippewa Indians of Wisconsin, and Stockbridge-Munsee Community Band of Mohican Indians.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.