Program center to support transportation, technology on Wis. tribal lands

(Storyblocks)
By Shaina Nijhawan
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 3:28 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Thanks to a two-year, $625,000 grant, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is opening a new center in support of technological assistance within Tribal Nations across 30 states, including Wisconsin.

WisDOT says the Traffic Operations and Safety Laboratory (TOPS Lab) at UW-Madison received two-year, $625,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation in support of the building, which will open in Wisconsin.

Secretary for WisDOT Craig Thompson says their department will work through the new center to support transportation investments, technical assistance and technology services.

“We are proud of our government-to-government relationships with the 11 federally recognized Tribes in Wisconsin,” Thompson said. “This federal grant will help strengthen those partnerships and allow us to continue making strategic transportation investments on Tribal lands.”

According to WisDOT, the TTAP Center will support 65 Tribal Nationals across 30 states.

“This really underscores that we’re not just working within university or state boundaries but across the United States,” TOPS Lab Traffic Safety Engineer Research Program Manager Andi Bill said. “WisDOT has been an active leader in Tribal coordination and we’re ready to add to some of the wonderful work that they’ve done.”

WisDOT says it has had a long-lasting commitment with Tribal Nations across the state, referencing the department’s Tribal Affairs program, which works on tribal relations and all transportation related issues affecting tribal communities.

Thompson says he looks forward to seeing how the federal funding can leverage Wisconsin as a leader to implement solutions to roadway safety on tribal lands.

Wisconsin is home to 11 federally recognized Tribes, including the Bad River Band of Lake Superior Chippewa, Forest County Potawatomi, Ho-Chunk Nation, Lac Courte Oreilles Band of Lake Superior Chippewa Indians, Lac du Flambeau Band of Lake Superior Chippewa, Menominee Indian Tribe of Wisconsin, Oneida Nation, Red Cliff Band of Lake Superior Chippewa, Sokaogon Chippewa Community – Mole Lake Band of Lake Superior Chippewa, St. Croix Chippewa Indians of Wisconsin, and Stockbridge-Munsee Community Band of Mohican Indians.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hotel guest Michelle Griese says she saw a snake slithering down the hallway before it went...
Mom finds snakes while staying at Wisconsin hotel with 4-year-old son
An elementary school teacher at Omaha Public Schools is going into her 41st year in not just...
Teacher welcomes new kindergarten class for 41st straight school year
Madison Police Department squad car
Two pedestrians hit leads to large crowd in downtown Madison
Devil's Lake
DNR identifies hiker who died at Devil’s Lake, releases new details
bike crash
Bicyclist dead after crashing in Sauk County, Sheriff’s Office reports

Latest News

FILE - This photo provided by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service shows a gray wolf, April 18,...
Legislators press DNR policy board appointees on wolves, pollution, sandhill crane hunt
Beachgoers, kayakers beating the heat at Brittingham Boats
Milder air finally arrives for the weekend
Today’s Heat and Humidity Was Stiffling
North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum plans to have a walk-through of the Republican presidential...
North Dakota Gov. Burgum will do a walk-through of the GOP primary debate stage on his injured leg