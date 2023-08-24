The Future of Farming: How spray drone technology is changing the game for farmers

MONROE, Wis. (WMTV) - Technology is evolving every day, making some aspects of our lives easier, including farming.

Drone technology has just recently started to make farming across the globe more efficient and cost-effective.

“So you can think of this as crop dusting drones but crop dusting much more economically, safely and precisely,” CEO and co-founder of Texas-based agricultural and crop spray drone company Hylio, Arthur Erickson said.

Erickson said spray drones are wide-ranging, and they’re here to stay.

Blackhawk Technical College - Monroe Campus has one of the only spray drones in the state of Wisconsin.

Spray drones are becoming more widely used for farming across the globe, including in Wisconsin. (Mackenzie Davis)

“We are doing some state-of-the-art things,” Agribusiness and Farm Management Instructor at Blackhawk Tech Dustin Williams said.

Williams started a one-year Agribusiness Specialist Program at Blackhawk Tech which is geared toward students right out of high school to serve the needs of the farming industry.

