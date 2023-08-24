Heat Is About To Wind Down

Heat Warnings expire tonight

Temperatures drop 10-15 degrees for Friday

Great weekend for outdoor activities

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wow, what a sizzling day we had yesterday. Temperatures hit as high as 104F, and heat index values hit a max of 123F. But it wasn’t just yesterday that was uncomfortable, it was also overnight. We saw little relief from the heat in the overnight hours and into the morning. Lows in Madison only got down to 81F, which is 22 degrees warmer than the average. And as you felt, the humidity was stifling. This added to Madison’s heat index only getting as low as 90F.

We are back to our last first Alert and while it’s steamy out there, it isn’t quite as hot as what we felt yesterday. Most everyone is experiencing temperatures a few degrees lower than yesterday at the same time, but the heat index is back in the triple digits again for everyone.

What’s Coming Up...

Today a front is making its way south that will end this heat way. We won’t see the impact today, but overnight and into tomorrow there will be a noticeable difference with lower humidity and temperatures. Overnight that would even be an intermittent shower or two along with the passage of the front.

Looking Ahead...

Friday is looking partly sunny with highs reaching only into the lower 80s and a possible later shower. Then we are in store for an amazing weekend with highs in the mid-70s.

