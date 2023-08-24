Man convicted in Janesville workplace killing sentenced

By Marcus Aarsvold
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 1:02 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The man accused of killing a co-worker last year in Janesville was sentenced Thursday.

Kevin Todd will serve a 30 year prison sentence for shooting and killing Devon Hills at their workplace, Precision Metals, in Janesville in 2022. The sentence will be followed by 10 years of extended supervision.

Ahead of Todd’s sentence hearing, Hills’ mother said she will forever miss her son who was taken too soon. She says he was a father whose three children will never be able to speak to their dad again.

Todd previously pleaded guilty to second degree intentional homicide.

