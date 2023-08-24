Merrimac Ferry closed Thursday morning due to maintenance

By Shaina Nijhawan
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 9:59 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MERRIMAC, Wis. (WMTV) - The Merrimac Ferry is closed Thursday morning due to maintenance, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) said in an alert.

The agency sent an alert just after 8 a.m. Thursday stating the ferry is closed for maintenance and that all lanes on WIS 113 are blocked.

According to WisDOT, the ferry will be closed until 1 p.m. Thursday.

‘Merrimac Ferry Staff’ is listed as the responding agency to the incident.

