Monona PD: 17-year-old arrested after high-speed chase

By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 1:50 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
MONONA, Wis. (WMTV) - Monona police officers used a taser to stop a 17-year-old suspect who allegedly led them on a high-speed chase and ran away from police.

Monona Police Department explained that an officer spotted an SUV speeding just before midnight Wednesday near southbound Stoughton Road, near Broadway. The vehicle blew through a red light and headed onto the westbound US 12 on ramp, police continued, before it started jerking from side to side and neared the shoulder.

As the vehicle sped up faster than the 55 mph limit, officers reported trying to pull the vehicle over. The driver allegedly turned off the headlights and sped up to more than 110 mph, the department noted.

Monona Police Dept. said the vehicle continued driving recklessly before exiting the Beltline onto Fish Hatchery Road, where the driver lost control. The vehicle hit the median and became unable to drive, police explained. The people inside the vehicle got out and ran away, and officers detained two people immediately.

Police ran after another individual, who allegedly ignored officers’ commands to stop. Officers reported seeing him reach for his waistband multiple times while looking back at police.

Officers deployed a taser at the 17-year-old suspect and arrested him. The Madison teen faces charges of resisting arrest and carrying a concealed weapon. MPD noted that an officer found a 9 mm handgun, with a round in the chamber, on the teen’s waistband.

Madison EMS took the suspect to a hospital after the taser deployment, which is department policy.

Police did not indicate if the other detained individuals face any charges.

