Near Record Heat Expected Again Today

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Hot and humid conditions will persist across the region for one more day. A first alert weather day has been posted as dangerous heat is expected. We will have high temperatures topping off in the upper 90s with heat index values 110 to 115. The National Weather Service has posted an excessive heat warning which will be in effect until 7 o’clock this evening.

A cold front is sweeping in from the north though and this front will finally provide us some relief from the heat and humidity as we move through tonight and into tomorrow. High temperatures on Friday are expected in the lower 80s.

By the weekend high temperatures will only be in the mid 70s a little bit below average. Very little if any precipitation is on the way in the days to come. We have a slight chance of a shower Friday night and another slight chance of a shower on Monday.

