Sentencing for Janesville man convicted of running prostitution, human trafficking

BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) - A 42-year-old man from Janesville who was found guilty of five charges, including human trafficking, child neglect and keeping a place of prostitution, has been sentenced.

Wednesday, Ieem Currie was sentenced to a total of 22 and a half years of confinement and 17 years of Extended Supervision, according to the Rock County District Attorney’s Office.

In October, Currie was was found guilty of human trafficking, keeping a place of prostitution, maintaining a drug trafficking place, possession of cocaine with intent to deliver and child neglect.

Rock Co. District Attorney David O’Leary said this was the first case involving Human Trafficking to proceed to trial in Rock County. He added he hopes the lengthy sentence imposed will serve as a determent to others who might engage in similar acts in Rock Co.

The Beloit Police Department posted the news release thanking the Rock Co. District Attorney’s Office, Rock Co. Sheriff’s Department and Wisconsin Dept. of Justice for their help in the investigation.

Let message be very clear to our community: violent crime and exploitation of others is not tolerated in our city. Every person deservers to live a life free from horrors of forced labor, sexual exploitation, and coercion, while being treated with dignity,” the post said. “We will continue to be guardians of our residents while protecting the vulnerable.”

