Suspect in 2021 Madison killing sentenced Thursday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - One of the suspects in a 2021 killing of a Dodgeville man was sentenced to a total of 25 years on Thursday.

According to court records, Avieon Little, age 26, was sentenced for 1st degree reckless homicide as party to a crime. His sentence includes 15 years in prison, then 10 years of extended supervision.

Little was charged in connection to a shooting over Fourth of July weekend in 2021. 23-year-old Davis Williams was killed in one of two homicides that occurred that weekend.

Little pleaded guilty to the killing in December 2022.

The other defendant, Christopher Sommerset, was facing more serious charges in December 2022, and was sentenced to life in prison.

