Suspect in Beloit shooting arrested in Texas, police report

By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 1:42 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Fitchburg man was arrested in Texas after a shooting in Beloit earlier this week, police stated Thursday.

City of Beloit Police Dept. posted on Facebook that the 28-year-old suspect was arrested on Wednesday in Kileen, Texas, for alleged attempted homicide. He will need to be extradited back to Wisconsin.

The Beloit Police Dept. explained the shooting happened just after 8:45 p.m. Sunday in the 2600 block of Colley Road. A 28-year-old man was hurt and expected to be OK.

The department indicated Tuesday that it was an active and ongoing investigation.

