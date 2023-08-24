Upcoming events in Janesville

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - With fall coming up, Janesville has seasonal events for anyone to enjoy.

Christine Rebout, the Executive Director of the Janesville Area Convention and Visitors Bureau, named four in particular.

1. Rock River Thresheree

The Thresheree is an annual living history festival. The event features historical activities including a blacksmith shop, antique cars and trucks, construction equipment displays, military displays and plenty of kids activities.

Attendees can also take a train ride on the Rock River Cannonball to watch an operating saw mill and pile driver. You can even drive your first tractor, and watch a tractor pull Saturday evening.

The event Friday, September 1 through Monday, September 4 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Thresherman’s Park in Edgerton.

Rock River Thresheree (Janesville Area Convention and Visitors Bureau)

2. Skelly’s Corn Maze and Fall Festival

Starting September 2 and going through Halloween, Skelly’s Farm Market will open their corn mazes. These include a six acre escape room maze and a nine acre “Impossible Maze” for a challenge for adults and older children.

Plus, pumpkin season starts in September and the farm will have pumpkin picking, a playground and more fun activities for the whole family. The farm is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. every day.

Corn Maze (Janesville Area Convention and Visitors Bureau)

3. Art Infusion Celebration

Downtown Janesville will become an art scene for a weekend for the annual art infusion celebration.

Attendees can look at large wall murals through downtown, a sidewalk chalk scene by a master street painter and a chalk art competition. Additionally, you can walk along the river walk to look at drawings and speak with artists.

The event is Friday, September 8 through Sunday, September 10 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Art Infusion Celebration (Janesville Area Convention and Visitors Bureau)

4. Woodland Art Walk

The Robert O. Cook Memorial Arboretum will have an afternoon of art and nature on Sunday, September 17.

You can stroll on a paved woodland path and see art pieces made by the Janesville Art League from noon to 4 p.m. Plus, you can explore the Arboretum with its forest, prairie, marsh, wetlands and wildlife.

Woodland Art Walk (Janesville Area Convention and Visitors Bureau)

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.