Verona residents may experience phone service issues through Thursday night

VERONA Wis. (WMTV) - Some phone and internet service is cut off for Verona and west Dane County residents on Thursday afternoon and evening, according to the Verona Police Department.

Police said there was a crash just before noon on Thursday that is affecting some signal coverage. They said it is likely to last till 10 p.m.

It seemed that the outage was affecting AT&T and Verizon users, but not U.S. Cellular users.

Verona police said Charter/Spectrum is working on repairs on the outage. They continued that there may be road closures.

Police said they would inform the public about any road closures and updates on the situation.

Police did not say where the traffic crash was or if there were any injuries as a result of the crash.

