Verona residents may experience phone service issues through Thursday night

(KOTA)
By Abigail Leavins
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 2:59 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VERONA Wis. (WMTV) - Some phone and internet service is cut off for Verona and west Dane County residents on Thursday afternoon and evening, according to the Verona Police Department.

Police said there was a crash just before noon on Thursday that is affecting some signal coverage. They said it is likely to last till 10 p.m.

It seemed that the outage was affecting AT&T and Verizon users, but not U.S. Cellular users.

Verona police said Charter/Spectrum is working on repairs on the outage. They continued that there may be road closures.

Police said they would inform the public about any road closures and updates on the situation.

Police did not say where the traffic crash was or if there were any injuries as a result of the crash.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hotel guest Michelle Griese says she saw a snake slithering down the hallway before it went...
Mom finds snakes while staying at Wisconsin hotel with 4-year-old son
An elementary school teacher at Omaha Public Schools is going into her 41st year in not just...
Teacher welcomes new kindergarten class for 41st straight school year
Madison Police Department squad car
Two pedestrians hit leads to large crowd in downtown Madison
A high school student is refusing to remove large American flags from his truck that school...
Teen leaves high school after officials tell him to remove American flags from his truck
Devil's Lake
DNR identifies hiker who died at Devil’s Lake, releases new details

Latest News

Temperatures dropping heading into the weekend
Heat Is About To Wind Down
The Oneida County Planning and Development Committee agreed Wednesday to allow them 180 days to...
Minocqua Brewing Company files lawsuit against Town of Minocqua
Wisconsin Elections Administrator Meagan Wolfe attended a town hall organized by Rep. Ron...
Wisconsin elections head won’t testify at reappointment hearing that state AG says is improper
Charges of Resisting Arrest and Carrying a Concealed Weapon are being forwarded to the Dane...
Monona PD: 17-year-old arrested after high-speed chase