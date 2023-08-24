Whitewater tax preparer allegedly filed 340 fake tax returns

WHITEWATER, Wis. (WMTV) - A Whitewater tax preparer was just charged with theft and filing 340 false tax returns.

Mauricio Castaneda helped costumers file tax returns at El Nevado Taxes in Whitewater, according to a criminal complaint.

Customers would receive refunds for Wisconsin income taxes withheld. Castaneda allegedly would file fake returns with customers W-2 Wage statements previously used to receive refunds. He would use different identification numbers and add fake spouses to increase credits and refunds.

Altogether, the 340 fake returns were attempting to defraud about $331,656 from the state of Wisconsin.

Castaneda is scheduled to make his initial court appearance on September 19, 2023 in Walworth County Circuit Court.

Castaneda could face up to 70 years in prison, fines of up to $125,000 or both if he is convicted on all counts.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.