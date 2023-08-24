Wisconsin Youth Company giving away hundreds of back-to-school essentials

Wisconsin Youth Company serves care for kids throughout Dane and Waukesha Counties.
Wisconsin Youth Company serves care for kids throughout Dane and Waukesha Counties.(Wisconsin Youth Company)
By Phoebe Murray
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 4:06 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Hundreds of backpacks and school supplies will be given away Thursday as part of Wisconsin Youth Company’s 8th Annual Back2School Block Party.

With the countdown to the classroom on, the non-profit providing out-of-school time programming for kids in Dane and Waukesha counties, is making sure they are sending as many kids as possible back to school on the right foot.

The event held at the Theresa Terrace Neighborhood Center offers free backpacks filled with school supplies for children entering grades K-8, as well as free activities including airbrush tattoos, balloon twisting, food and drink from local vendors.

The Back2School Block Party will take place Thursday, Aug. 24 from 5-7p.m. from the Theresa Terrace Neighborhood Center located at 1409 Theresa Terrace.

Additionally, if people are inspired to make a donation to support next year’s supply drive, a gift can be made here.

Wisconsin Youth development director Emily Wills joins The Morning Show Thursday ahead of the block party and giveaway with more on the communities they serve.

