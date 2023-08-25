Customer wins ~$60k lottery jackpot at Verona store

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Verona gas station sold its largest winning ticket ever on Wednesday with a prize of nearly $60,000.

The Wisconsin Lottery revealed a customer of the Kwik Trip on 233 Wildcat Way got lucky when they won a Fast Play Progressive Jackpot. The patron scored a $59,558 prize.

It’s the second 100% Fast Play Progressive Jackpot win this month already, explained Wisconsin Lottery, with another one happening in Suring two weeks ago. The game is only winnable in Wisconsin.

Businesses who sell winning tickets over $599 get a 2% Retailer Performance Winning Ticket Incentive, up to $100,000, the Lottery added.

