Dane Co. officials identify two people found dead in Fitchburg home

FITCHBURG, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office identified two people Friday who were found dead in a Fitchburg home over the weekend.

The medical examiner’s office stated that Weston Schutz, 38, and Jacqueline Kadinger, 39, were pronounced dead Saturday, Aug. 19, at a home near the 2800 block of Rimrock Road.

The agency stated that Schutz’s cause of death was firearm-related trauma, while Kadinger died of homicidal firearm-related trauma.

The medical examiner’s office finished the forensic examination on Sunday and indicated additional testing was underway.

The City of Fitchburg Police Department and Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office continue to investigate these deaths.

If you or someone you know is experiencing a crisis, the National Suicide Crisis Hotline 988 is available 24/7.

