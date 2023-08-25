Evansville PD search for man who allegedly threatened to stab ex-wife at daycare center

Evansville police are searching for a man who allegedly threatened to stab his ex-wife inside a childcare center Friday while people were inside.
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 4:01 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - Evansville police are searching for a man who allegedly threatened to stab his ex-wife inside a childcare center Friday while people were inside.

According to Evansville Police Department, Dewayne Harnack walked into the daycare center on the 100 block of W. Church Street and spoke with the woman. It was reported that the 52-year-old man pulled out a knife and threatened to stab her over an argument about money.

He left the area before police arrived around 11:30 a.m. to UCC Church, where the daycare center and a nonprofit office are also located. The woman and children were not hurt, police noted.

EPD believes he was driving a black 2015 Lincoln Navigator with Wisconsin license plate number AHC 9799. EPD reported that he said he would leave the area and is refusing to meet with police.

Anyone who sees Harnack was urged to call the Rock Co. Communications Center at 608-757-2244. EPD indicated that charges are being reviewed.

Law enforcement with Evansville Police Dept., Footville Police Dept., the Rock County Sheriff’s Office and Evansville EMS relocated the children in the daycare during the incident until parents could pick them up.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hotel guest Michelle Griese says she saw a snake slithering down the hallway before it went...
Mom finds snakes while staying at Wisconsin hotel with 4-year-old son
A high school student is refusing to remove large American flags from his truck that school...
Teen leaves high school after officials tell him to remove American flags from his truck
An elementary school teacher at Omaha Public Schools is going into her 41st year in not just...
Teacher welcomes new kindergarten class for 41st straight school year
Madison Police Department squad car
Two pedestrians hit leads to large crowd in downtown Madison
Initial appearance for Kevin Green, who is accused of homicide by negligent operation of a...
Reedsburg 18-year-old charged in 7th grader’s death at school bus stop

Latest News

There is a lot of nature, art, history, and mustard!
On the Road spends its final week in Middleton
Evansville police are searching for a man who allegedly threatened to stab his ex-wife inside a...
Evansville PD search for man who allegedly threatened to stab ex-wife at daycare center
Representatives from state organizations gathered at a farm in Green Co. to emphasize...
Wisconsin transportation and agriculture industries highlight state investments
Madison Gas and Electric reporting phone lines back up
Crash at I-94 eastbound near Juneau County.
Crash backs up traffic on I-94 EB in Juneau Co.