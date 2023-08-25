Evansville PD search for man who allegedly threatened to stab ex-wife at daycare center

EVANSVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - Evansville police are searching for a man who allegedly threatened to stab his ex-wife inside a childcare center Friday while people were inside.

According to Evansville Police Department, Dewayne Harnack walked into the daycare center on the 100 block of W. Church Street and spoke with the woman. It was reported that the 52-year-old man pulled out a knife and threatened to stab her over an argument about money.

He left the area before police arrived around 11:30 a.m. to UCC Church, where the daycare center and a nonprofit office are also located. The woman and children were not hurt, police noted.

EPD believes he was driving a black 2015 Lincoln Navigator with Wisconsin license plate number AHC 9799. EPD reported that he said he would leave the area and is refusing to meet with police.

Anyone who sees Harnack was urged to call the Rock Co. Communications Center at 608-757-2244. EPD indicated that charges are being reviewed.

Law enforcement with Evansville Police Dept., Footville Police Dept., the Rock County Sheriff’s Office and Evansville EMS relocated the children in the daycare during the incident until parents could pick them up.

