Fire tears through Wisconsin Dells barn

Officials are investigating the cause of a fire that tore through a barn Thursday in Wisconsin Dells. Courtesy: craig c cigel
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 2:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis. (WMTV) - Officials are investigating the cause of a fire that tore through a barn Thursday in Wisconsin Dells.

Wisconsin Dells Police Department Chief Nicholas Brinker and Kilbourn Fire Department Chief Steve Smith stated in a Facebook post that crews received a call for the hay barn fire around 5:20 p.m. at the Beaver Springs Riding Stables, at 615 Trout Road.

The barn was fully engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived. Wisconsin Dells Police Dept. noted no people or animals were inside the barn at the time.

Firefighters put out the flames and said extensive overhaul operations were expected to take several hours. The building next door to the barn also suffered some damage in the fire.

Barn Fire Wisconsin Dells
Barn Fire Wisconsin Dells

There were road closures at Highway 13 and Trout Road, as well as Trout Road and Clara Avenue as crews worked to knock down the fire.

Several agencies assisted the Kilbourn Fire Department, including Delton Fire Department, Lyndon Station Fire Department, Reedsburg Fire Department, Wisconsin Dells Police Department, Lake Delton Police Department, City of Wisconsin Dells DPW, and Springbrook Construction.

