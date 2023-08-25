First small scale microgrid project in Wisconsin launched in Richland Co.

Ribbon cutting for microgrid scale in the village of Boaz
Ribbon cutting for microgrid scale in the village of Boaz(Alliant Energy)
By Abigail Leavins
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 9:22 PM CDT
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The first community-scale microgrid project was just completed in the village of Boaz in Richland County, Wisconsin.

Alliant Energy used a small-scale power grid which they created with the ability to operate independently from the traditional grid in a situation like a power outage.

The Boaz village president, Jean Nicks, said power outages seriously impact the village, and having a microgrid will mitigate that problem.

“This new microgrid system supports our community and means we won’t have to worry constantly about outages that previously disabled equipment like our pumps for hours or days on end,” Nicks said. “In addition to the added peace of mind, this microgrid will deliver great savings for our village.”

Alliant Energy has been planning this Boaz microgrid since 2021. They planned it to increase reliability for community members and give them access to safe and consistent power.

The company finished initial installations and started the final testing in March. It is now up and running.

Mike Bremel, the director of Engineering and Customer Solutions at Alliant Energy, said this is a step towards the company’s goal of exploring new projects in battery energy.

“The completion of this microgrid battery system is a major step forward as we leverage new technology to improve energy reliability and grid resilience,” Bremel said. “This infrastructure upgrade allows us to expand our operational experience and apply new insights to future development opportunities.”

Alliant Energy additionally has plans for a battery energy project in Sheboygan and solar sites in Grant and Wood Counties.

