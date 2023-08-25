Improper smoking disposal causes Monona structure fire

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A structure fire caused $1,000 in losses in Monona Friday afternoon.

Monona Firefighters were sent to the 3900 Block of Monona Dr. due to reports of a structure fire around 2:30 p.m.

Fire crews found a small fire in a planter box on the fourth-floor patio of the building. Investigators determined that this was the origin of the fire, and it was caused by improper disposal of smoking materials.

The fire was quickly extinguished.

Monona Fire did not say if the fire spread into the house or the location of the main damages. They also did not say if anyone was injured.

The Monona Fire Department said that improper disposal of smoking materials is a leading cause of fires in the United States, and it’s very easy to prevent. They ask that smokers use a proper ashtray for disposal even when smoking on a private patio or balcony.

