Improper smoking disposal causes Monona structure fire

Fire truck sirens generic
Fire truck sirens generic(Canva)
By Abigail Leavins
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 5:47 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A structure fire caused $1,000 in losses in Monona Friday afternoon.

Monona Firefighters were sent to the 3900 Block of Monona Dr. due to reports of a structure fire around 2:30 p.m.

Fire crews found a small fire in a planter box on the fourth-floor patio of the building. Investigators determined that this was the origin of the fire, and it was caused by improper disposal of smoking materials.

The fire was quickly extinguished.

Monona Fire did not say if the fire spread into the house or the location of the main damages. They also did not say if anyone was injured.

The Monona Fire Department said that improper disposal of smoking materials is a leading cause of fires in the United States, and it’s very easy to prevent. They ask that smokers use a proper ashtray for disposal even when smoking on a private patio or balcony.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hotel guest Michelle Griese says she saw a snake slithering down the hallway before it went...
Mom finds snakes while staying at Wisconsin hotel with 4-year-old son
A high school student is refusing to remove large American flags from his truck that school...
Teen leaves high school after officials tell him to remove American flags from his truck
An elementary school teacher at Omaha Public Schools is going into her 41st year in not just...
Teacher welcomes new kindergarten class for 41st straight school year
Madison Police Department squad car
Two pedestrians hit leads to large crowd in downtown Madison
Initial appearance for Kevin Green, who is accused of homicide by negligent operation of a...
Reedsburg 18-year-old charged in 7th grader’s death at school bus stop

Latest News

A police officer and two other people were injured Friday in an incident outside a hotel in...
Suburban Milwaukee police officer, 2 civilians hurt in incident outside hotel
On the Road series wraps up at Middleton Good Neighbor Festival
One of the most interesting places to visit in Middleton is all about mustard.
National Mustard Museum shines in Middleton
The festival helps raise money for seven organizations.
Middleton Good Neighbor Festival volunteer talks community impact
In the heart of Middleton is gathering space Stonehorse Green, which opened last year.
Stonehorse Green provides gathering space for Middleton