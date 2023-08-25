Janesville fire department cleared landfill fire

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - Janesville Fire crews were responding to an active landfill fire on Thursday evening. They were able to clear the fire around 8:30 p.m.

The Janesville fire representative said they had not heard of any injuries, but they did not know if any damage had occurred.

The fire department said crews were sent to a fire at Janesville City Compost on Black Bridge Rd a few minutes after 6 on Thursday.

Crews were still on scene just before 7 p.m. Officials did not say if the fire remained active, just that crews were still there.

The fire department said they were called for reports of a brush fire, but they did not say how big the fire was.

An employee from a nearby Walgreens said they could not see the fire from their location on Black Bridge Rd.

The fire department did not say if there have been any injuries or damage as a result of the fire, nor did they speculate on how long crews might be at the fire.

This is an ongoing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

