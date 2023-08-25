Janesville fire department responding to landfill fire

Two people are dead after reports of shots fired near the Town and Country mobile home park in...
Two people are dead after reports of shots fired near the Town and Country mobile home park in Janesville.(WMTV/Lou Thao)
By Abigail Leavins
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 7:06 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - Janesville Fire crews were responding to an active landfill fire on Thursday evening.

A Janesville fire representative said crews were sent to a fire at Janesville City Compost on Black Bridge Rd a few minutes after 6 on Thursday.

Crews were still on scene just before 7 p.m. Officials did not say if the fire remained active, just that crews were still there.

The fire department said they were called for reports of a brush fire, but they did not say how big the fire was.

An employee from a nearby Walgreens said they could not see the fire from their location on Black Bridge Rd.

The fire department did not say if there have been any injuries or damage as a result of the fire, nor did they speculate on how long crews might be at the fire.

This is an ongoing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hotel guest Michelle Griese says she saw a snake slithering down the hallway before it went...
Mom finds snakes while staying at Wisconsin hotel with 4-year-old son
An elementary school teacher at Omaha Public Schools is going into her 41st year in not just...
Teacher welcomes new kindergarten class for 41st straight school year
Madison Police Department squad car
Two pedestrians hit leads to large crowd in downtown Madison
A high school student is refusing to remove large American flags from his truck that school...
Teen leaves high school after officials tell him to remove American flags from his truck
Devil's Lake
DNR identifies hiker who died at Devil’s Lake, releases new details

Latest News

Monona police officers used a taser to stop a 17-year-old suspect who allegedly led them on a...
Monona PD: 17-year-old arrested after high-speed chase
Funds awarded to the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health will be used...
UW funding to address prenatal, postpartum health outcomes
The man accused of killing a co-worker last year in Janesville was sentenced Thursday.
Man convicted in Janesville workplace killing sentenced
Avieon Little
Suspect in 2021 Madison killing sentenced Thursday