Janesville restaurant to close due to staffing and health issues

(mgn)
By Abigail Leavins
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 3:03 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - A Janesville restaurant announced they would be closing permanently on Thursday.

Helgesen’s Harpos on Eleven posted the announcement on Facebook, citing staffing trouble and ongoing health issues as their reasons for closing. They did not specify anything further.

The restaurant has been on Highway 11 in Janesville for 17 years, and the post said the decision was not made lightly.

Nearly 200 people interacted with the post, with almost 100 who commented that they were sad about the decision.

Helgesen’s Harpos on Eleven ended their post saying “We will miss each and every one of you!”

