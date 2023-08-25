Madison Gas and Electric reporting phone lines back up

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Madison Gas and Electric reported that they had resolved the phone issues and that calls were coming through again just before 5 p.m.

Their phone carried informed them that it was a major statewide issue today.

The phone lines for Madison Gas and Electric were down due to technical difficulties on Friday afternoon.

MGE said Friday that the phone line customers could normally use to report an electric or natural gas emergency was not working.

An MGE spokesperson said around 3:15 p.m. that they were not sure where the issues came from, and that they were working to resolve issues.

The spokesperson said anyone trying to call the line would just hear dead air.

They said this would affect any customer wanting to report a power outage or electrical issue, and encouraged customers to call 911 if they experience an emergency.

