Mendota Yacht Club ready to set sail on large regatta

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Mendota Yacht Club is counting down the days until its big regatta.

The event will bring sailors from all across North America to Madison Sept. 6-10.

“There’s people as far south as Sarasota, Florida that are coming up. People as north as Canada. The whole east coast has people coming and maybe we go about as west as Colorado,” Regatta Chairman Patrick Heaney said.

This regatta will be the largest the Mendota Yacht Club has hosted in 25 years because they are celebrating 100 years of the E Scow sailboat this year.

“100 years is a big milestone and the boat has seen a lot of innovation over the decade while maintaining the integrity of its design,” Mendota Yacht Club sailor Kelsea Kierstead said. “It’s a big moment for us who love racing these boats and have had generations of families competing on the water.”

Organizers say Lake Mendota is the perfect location for this year’s regatta, which is anticipating about 130 boats to take part.

“It’s really just, again, celebrating that we’ve made it 100 years and we’re trying to get everyone together and sort of mark this as an anniversary so that the boat is around for another 100 years,” Heaney said.

Heaney said this event took nearly three years to plan. He adds the best spot to watch the competitions will be on the water.

