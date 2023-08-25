Motorcycle crash closes John Nolen Dr in both directions

Police and fire crews at motorcycle crash on Lakeside St.
Police and fire crews at motorcycle crash on Lakeside St.(WMTV)
By Abigail Leavins
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 10:30 PM CDT
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A motorcycle crash on Lakeside St. near Doyle St. has John Nolen Drive closed going both directions Thursday night.

Madison dispatch said that officers received a call just before 10 p.m. on Thursday about a motorcycle accident. Madison police and fire crews were still on scene 30 minutes later.

NBC15 crews witnessed a significant police presence on Lakeside St.

Dispatch said John Nolen Dr was closed in both directions due to the crash.

They did not say what the cause of the crash was or if there were any fatalities or injuries as a result of the crash.

Dispatch also did not say when they expected the road to be open again.

