Much Improved Weekend

Highs in the 70s

Plenty Of Sunshine

Very Few Rain Chances

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Great news as we start to pull out of the heat wave that we had for much of the week. While it is still humid for now, much cooler and comfortable conditions move in for the weekend with highs into the 70s. Overall, a cooler pattern is expected as we round out the month of August. Rain chances will also be few and far between with our only chance coming Monday into Tuesday. Early look at Labor Day Weekend calls for slightly warmer temperatures.

What’s Coming Up...

Mostly cloudy with an isolated shower this evening, then decreasing clouds overnight with patchy fog developing. Overnight lows into the middle 60s. Mostly sunny and cooler Saturday with highs into the lower 70s. Clear Saturday night with lows into the lower 50s. Mostly sunny and nice Sunday with highs into the middle 70s. Clear Sunday night with lows back to the upper 70s.

Looking Ahead...

Increasing clouds Monday ahead of some storm chances Monday night into Tuesday. We should clear out after that with a lot of sunshine the rest of the week. Highs will be in the middle and upper 70s climbing into the 80s by next weekend.

