Portage airport to remain open for now

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Portage common council voted Thursday night to wait to decide on closing the airport.

Community members came to the meeting to advocate for the airport, arguing that it is an asset to the Portage community because it attracts businesses and offers educational opportunities.

Alder Eric Shimpach was in support of discussing the proposal to close the airport. He said the meeting tonight was important to discuss with community thoughts on the idea.

“More progress on advancing aviation in the city of Portage than we have in the last 58 years with just the sheer amount of ideas that were given to us,” Shimpach said.

Shimpach said the purpose of the proposal was to find opportunities to redevelop the land, but after tonight, it is likely the council will want to keep the airport open.

The city’s vote on whether to close the airport is now delayed till January 2024.

The Portage Municipal Airport had been planning to open an EAA flight school in October, but with the future of the airport being uncertain, EAA may not open it.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.