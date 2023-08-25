On the Road series wraps up at Middleton Good Neighbor Festival

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - It’s the final week of the summer series On the Road, and Mark and Maria headed to Middleton for the Good Neighbor Festival.

Good Neighbor Festival and Middleton growth

The Good Neighbor Festival is celebrating its 60th year, or “diamond jubilee” as Middleton Communications Director Brent McHenry described it.

The festival started as an idea from two locals wanting to hold a celebration for the community and it has been volunteer-run for 60 years.

Beyond the festival, downtown Middleton has seen a lot of growth since the COVID-19 pandemic in terms of housing and shopping. Stonehorse Green recently opened in the heart of downtown Middleton, providing a spot for live music and events. The area used to be home to a stable, and crews even found artifacts of that during the construction.

“If you haven’t been to Middleton lately, there’s a lot to offer and a lot to eat and is casual, enjoyable, walkable, a lot of free parking,” McHenry said.

Festival volunteer Tyson Glimme said the Good Neighbor Kiddie Festival was happening Friday evening, where kids will walk around the school and then will have activities when they get back. Visitors can listen to a band and a movie night will happen later on.

The event also raises money for the community.

“This is the primary fundraiser for seven different organizations,” explained Glimme.

Stonehorse Green

In the heart of Middleton is gathering space Stonehorse Green, which opened last year. It features an outdoor stage, green space, art installations and bistro tables. There’s also a firepit and band shell.

The idea was to give people a place to go, not just for concerts, but after visiting downtown restaurants and shops.

“It really draws more than just the neighborhood,” McHenry said. “You know, we see people coming from the hotels to enjoy it. We see people coming from other parts of Madison to enjoy it because you can kind of get everything you need and want in this small walkable area, but it feels like you’re not in Madison anymore.”

Outdoor Art Trail

The Outdoor Art Trail can be seen in Middleton all year. It’s a collection of nine murals over the city.

The City of Middleton worked with local artists to create art the represents the vibe of Middleton. There is a map people can use to guide their adventure.

“It’s a quick, easy way to enjoy a inexpensive, you know, free event, but also sort of see the heritage and some of the uniqueness’s of the art and the artisans that live and work and help make Middleton special,” McHenry said.

There are four additional murals in Greenway Station, an outdoor shopping center in Middleton.

National Mustard Museum

One of the most interesting places to visit in Middleton is all about mustard.

Barry Levenson started collecting in 1986 and quit his job to do it full time in 1991. He started the museum in Mt. Horeb and moved it to Middleton in 2009. He said there are more than 6,000 different mustards from all over the world. He also sells mustard artifacts.

Levenson got the idea for the National Mustard Museum after his beloved Boston Red Sox lost the World Series in 1986.

“Well, because I was so depressed having grown up in New England that I couldn’t sleep so I went to an all-night supermarket roamed up and down the aisles,” Levenson said. “When I was in front of the mustards, I heard a voice coming from the mustards. If you collect us, they will come.”

Admission to the museum is free. It gets more than 35,000 visitors a year.

