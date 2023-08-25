Suburban Milwaukee police officer, 2 civilians hurt in incident outside hotel

police lights
police lights(WTVG)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 4:20 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLENDALE, Wis. (AP) — A police officer and two other people were injured Friday in an incident outside a hotel in suburban Milwaukee, authorities said.

North Shore Fire/Rescue said it responded to a report from the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office of two civilians who had suffered gunshot wounds and a law enforcement officer who had been struck by a vehicle in the northern suburb of Glendale.

The fire/rescue agency said it transported two male civilians with gunshot wounds and a law enforcement officer who had been struck by a vehicle to a hospital.

Local news outlets reported the officer had traumatic but non-life-threatening injuries and the two civilians also had non-life-threatening injuries.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hotel guest Michelle Griese says she saw a snake slithering down the hallway before it went...
Mom finds snakes while staying at Wisconsin hotel with 4-year-old son
A high school student is refusing to remove large American flags from his truck that school...
Teen leaves high school after officials tell him to remove American flags from his truck
An elementary school teacher at Omaha Public Schools is going into her 41st year in not just...
Teacher welcomes new kindergarten class for 41st straight school year
Madison Police Department squad car
Two pedestrians hit leads to large crowd in downtown Madison
Initial appearance for Kevin Green, who is accused of homicide by negligent operation of a...
Reedsburg 18-year-old charged in 7th grader’s death at school bus stop

Latest News

The crash happened just before 3:45 p.m. Friday on I-94 eastbound near County HH.
Crash backs up traffic on I-94 EB in Juneau Co.
There is a lot of nature, art, history, and mustard!
On the Road spends its final week in Middleton
Evansville police are searching for a man who allegedly threatened to stab his ex-wife inside a...
Evansville PD search for man who allegedly threatened to stab ex-wife at daycare center
Representatives from state organizations gathered at a farm in Green Co. to emphasize...
Wisconsin transportation and agriculture industries highlight state investments
Madison Gas and Electric reporting phone lines back up