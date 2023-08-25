Weekend Forecast

Cooler and Less Humid Conditions Expected
Cooler and less humid conditions are expected through the weekend.
Cooler and less humid conditions are expected through the weekend.(wmtv)
By Charlie Shortino
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 6:00 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
  • Still Warm Today
  • Slight Chance of a Shower this Morning
  • Highs in the 70s Saturday & Sunday
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Some nicer weather is in the forecast as we head through the end of this week, and into next week as well. A cold front made its way across southern Wisconsin yesterday evening. That front triggered a few showers and thunderstorms, some of which were severe. That has all moved off to the south and east, though a few isolated showers are still possible this morning.

Click Here for Interactive Radar

What’s Coming Up...

A secondary front is moving in from the north west. It will pass through late today or tonight bringing cooler and more pleasant conditions in for the upcoming weekend. You will still feel some humidity today especially during the morning. By afternoon and evening that humidity level will be dropping.

Looking Ahead...

Pleasant conditions are on the way for the upcoming weekend with high temperatures in the 70s and lower humidity. This nice weather is expected to continue into next week as well. Highs by Monday and Tuesday will still be in the 70s. Lots of sunshine is on the way as well with high pressure dominating the weather into next week.

