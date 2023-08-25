Weekend Forecast

Still Warm Today

Slight Chance of a Shower this Morning

Highs in the 70s Saturday & Sunday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Some nicer weather is in the forecast as we head through the end of this week, and into next week as well. A cold front made its way across southern Wisconsin yesterday evening. That front triggered a few showers and thunderstorms, some of which were severe. That has all moved off to the south and east, though a few isolated showers are still possible this morning.

What’s Coming Up...

A secondary front is moving in from the north west. It will pass through late today or tonight bringing cooler and more pleasant conditions in for the upcoming weekend. You will still feel some humidity today especially during the morning. By afternoon and evening that humidity level will be dropping.

Looking Ahead...

Pleasant conditions are on the way for the upcoming weekend with high temperatures in the 70s and lower humidity. This nice weather is expected to continue into next week as well. Highs by Monday and Tuesday will still be in the 70s. Lots of sunshine is on the way as well with high pressure dominating the weather into next week.

