Wisconsin transportation and agriculture industries highlight state investments

Secretaries Craig Thompson and Randy Romanski visit farm in Monroe
Secretaries Craig Thompson and Randy Romanski visit farm in Monroe
By Abigail Leavins
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 3:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONROE, Wis. (WMTV) - Representatives from state organizations gathered at a farm in Green Co. to emphasize transportation investments in rural Wisconsin communities.

Wisconsin Department of Transportation Secretary Craig Thompson and Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection Secretary Randy Romanski announced in Monroe that they would continue to make investments in agriculture in order to grow the industry.

“Agriculture and transportation go hand-in-hand in Wisconsin,” WisDOT Secretary Thompson said. “Without a quality network of roads and bridges, a cornerstone of our state’s economy will not thrive.”

The secretaries specifically highlighted Governor Tony Evers’ budget that is investing in transportation for quality infrastructure all over the state.

“Governor Evers and the legislature have prioritized investments in Wisconsin’s roads and bridges that support commerce throughout the state,” Secretary Romanaski said. “From farm gate to dinner plate, infrastructure funding impacts every producer in the state, retailer of Wisconsin goods, and consumer of agricultural products.”

With the investments from two budgets of Governor Evers and federal resources from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, Wisconsin will have $1.65 billion for WisDOT programs for local road and bridge projects through 2026.

Since 2019, WisDOT has improved over 5800 miles of road and almost 1600 bridges throughout Wisconsin.

