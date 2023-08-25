WisDOT: Arlington wholesaler dealer has license revoked

(Pixabay)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 10:40 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The wholesale dealer license for an Arlington company was revoked, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation announced Friday morning.

Robinson Motors LLC allegedly failed to properly follow administrative requirements. The DOT accused the company of selling vehicles directly to consumers, rolling back odometers on vehicles and falsifying title documents when selling vehicles to customers.

The DOT revoked the license on June 29, and the decision was upheld during an agency hearing on July 27.

The DOT noted dealers have 30 days to appeal the decision, but Robinson Motors did not appeal, meaning the decision is final.

Robinson Motors LLC was located at 101 Skyline Dr. #1, W597, in Arlington.

