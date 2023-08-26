Clouds Linger Today And Tomorrow

Breezy periods this week

Weekly highs stay mostly below 80F

Next weekend could see temperatures back to the upper 80s

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Forty-eight hours ago our afternoon temperatures were in the mid to upper 90s and we were dealing with high humidity making our heat index values feel anywhere between 100-115F. That airmass has pushed south and all of our area, plus much of the northern tier states are enjoying some much milder weather.

Saturday’s temperatures will only make it to the mid-70s, if that. Lingering clouds will make it hard to get any sunshine in here to help bring those temperatures out. Winds will begin to get gusty this afternoon and evening but will start dying back down later tonight.

What’s Coming Up...

Sunday will be very much today with more sun poking through and temperatures still back in the mid-70s. There is also no change for the following week. We’re looking at continued sunny skies, temperatures mostly in the mid-70s. Tuesday and Thursday could be a bit breezy with winds gusting into the mid-20s.

Looking Ahead...

We’re also expecting no precipitation this coming week which will also continue to worsen our ongoing drought.

This Day In Weather History...

1883 - The Krakatoa Volcano exploded in the East Indies. The explosion was heard more than 2500 miles away, and every barograph around the world recorded the passage of the air wave (sometimes up to seven times). Giant waves 125 feet high and traveling 300 mph devastated everything in their path, hurling ashore coral blocks weighing up to 900 tons, and killing more than 36,000 people. Winds carried volcanic ash around the globe in 13 days, producing blue and green suns in the tropics, and then vivid red sunsets in higher latitudes. The temperature of the earth lowered one degree for the next 2 years, eventually recovering to normal almost 5 years later.

