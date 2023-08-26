Dane Co. restaurant raising money to honor K-9 who passed away

By Kaleia Lawrence
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 7:20 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
OREGON, Wis. (WMTV) - Ziggy’s BBQ and Ice Cream Parlor in Oregon is hosting a fundraiser to honor Vende, the Oregon Police Department’s retired K-9 who recently passed away.

Vende was the departments first K-9, and had served there for 11 years before retiring.

Owners of the restaurant say their goal is to raise enough money to get a park bench honoring Vende installed in the Oregon dog park, as well as a memorial tree.

The fundraiser started Friday, and lasts through Saturday.

10% of food and ice cream sales are going towards the memorial, plus money raised from a silent auction.

As of Friday night, they reached $800 dollars, not counting the money from the food sales.

Live music starts at noon on Saturday and goes until 6 p.m.

