First Lady Jill Biden to travel to Madison

First Lady Jill Biden, right, speaks next to Colorado Speaker of the House Julie McCluskie...
First Lady Jill Biden, right, speaks next to Colorado Speaker of the House Julie McCluskie during a roundtable discussion Monday (April 3) in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)(David Zalubowski | AP)
By Mackenzie Davis
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 10:04 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - First Lady Jill Biden is planning to make a stop in Madison next week, capping off a three-stop visit around the Midwest.

She will be touring and speaking with Sen. Tammy Baldwin during her visit on Thursday, Aug. 31.

In the afternoon, as part of the Biden Cancer Moonshot, the First Lady and Sen. Baldwin will participate in a tour and listening session to highlight the importance of early detection and improving access to cancer screenings.

In addition, Jill Biden will deliver remarks at an educator appreciation event with the National Education Association and American Federation of Teachers in Madison. Biden will also attend and deliver remarks at a political finance event with Baldwin in the evening.

Other stops for the First Lady include will Indiana and Illinois on Aug. 30.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A high school student is refusing to remove large American flags from his truck that school...
Teen leaves high school after officials tell him to remove American flags from his truck
Hotel guest Michelle Griese says she saw a snake slithering down the hallway before it went...
Mom finds snakes while staying at Wisconsin hotel with 4-year-old son
An elementary school teacher at Omaha Public Schools is going into her 41st year in not just...
Teacher welcomes new kindergarten class for 41st straight school year
Madison Police Department squad car
Two pedestrians hit leads to large crowd in downtown Madison
Initial appearance for Kevin Green, who is accused of homicide by negligent operation of a...
Reedsburg 18-year-old charged in 7th grader’s death at school bus stop

Latest News

The Oregon Police Department announced the death of the department’s first K9 on Monday.
Dane Co. restaurant raising money to honor K-9 who passed away
Friday football blitz week 2.
Prairie Du Chien defeats Darlington in game of the week
Friday football blitz week 2.
Lodi defeats McFarland 49-3
Friday football blitz week 2.
Mukwonago beats Sun Prairie East 41 to 13