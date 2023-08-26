McFarland native says ‘its never too late’ to follow your dreams

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Dreams come true when you believe in yourself. One UW Madison medical student is off to start a new adventure after receiving her white coat at ceremony Friday afternoon.

Lauren Marlatt is a mom, wife, and civic engineer now entering into medical school in hopes to become a doctor. She says her message to anyone scared of a career change is that it’s never too late.

The McFarland native started her career as a civic engineer working in oil fields.

“Then I went to work for a mining company and did water and wastewater treatment like business development for them. I got to travel all over the country,” Lauren Marlatt said.

Along the way she met her husband and had two kids. When thinking of what’s next in her life--she was reminded of home.

“My grandfather, Wally--I always think and remember him and also my dad who had a big health event here in Wisconsin about eight years ago, kind of like refocused why I wanted to come back,” Lauren said.

Her husband Drew says she is a role model and example for their kids. “She’s very great. She’s so ambitious and very compassionate. She is probably one of the most empathetic people I know,” Drew Marlatt said. “It’s a good area for her to have an outlet for channeling productively, her caring about others.”

He stresses there is no direct road to success. “You can take gap years. You can do mid-career shifts,” her husband said. “There’s so many ways to get to where you want to be and life’s a journey, not a destination.”

Lauren mentions through her journey she can lean on her backbone of support and sister who is also in the medical field.

“It’s never too late if you want to do something and you have the means and ability like try it out, see what happens,” Lauren said. “You might get as far as you planned and be here.”

School starts for UW students on September 6th.

