Multiple people killed in Jacksonville store shooting, mayor says

Several people are reported to have died in a shooting at a Dollar General store in...
Several people are reported to have died in a shooting at a Dollar General store in Jacksonville, Florida, according to authorities.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 3:55 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Multiple people were fatally shot Saturday inside a Jacksonville, Florida, Dollar General store, the city’s mayor has told a television station.

Mayor Donna Deegan told WJXT “there are a number of fatalities” inside the store but didn’t give a precise number. Numerous police officers are in the area near Edward Waters University.

“This is unacceptable,” Deegan told the station. “One shooting is too much but these mass shootings are really hard to take.”

Further details were not immediately available.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A high school student is refusing to remove large American flags from his truck that school...
Teen leaves high school after officials tell him to remove American flags from his truck
Hotel guest Michelle Griese says she saw a snake slithering down the hallway before it went...
Mom finds snakes while staying at Wisconsin hotel with 4-year-old son
An elementary school teacher at Omaha Public Schools is going into her 41st year in not just...
Teacher welcomes new kindergarten class for 41st straight school year
Madison Police Department squad car
Two pedestrians hit leads to large crowd in downtown Madison
Initial appearance for Kevin Green, who is accused of homicide by negligent operation of a...
Reedsburg 18-year-old charged in 7th grader’s death at school bus stop

Latest News

A cyclist tops a hill at sunset, Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023, in San Antonio, where temperatures...
Heat records continue to fall in Dallas as scorching summer continues in the United States
At least seven people were injured Saturday morning in a shooting at a Boston parade. (Source:...
Several injured in mass shooting at Boston parade
No rain expected in the coming week
Clouds Linger Today And Tomorrow
Bernice King, the daughter of Martin Luther King, Jr., speaks during an interview with The...
Thousands converge on National Mall to mark the March on Washington’s 60th anniversary