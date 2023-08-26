Olbrich Botanical Gardens to offer “art in new light”

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A new way to experience Olbrich Botanical Gardens is just around the corner, with their light show opening Saturday night.

The gardens will light up for “GLEAM: Art in New Light,” which opens Saturday, August 26.

On an ordinary GLEAM night, attendees will find a kaleidoscope of flowers, a maze of shadows and so much more.

Opening night will have additional features, with illuminated performances by Fox Valley Fire Arts and dancers throughout the gardens. Olbrich will additionally host another special night on Friday, September 22 with dance groups and extended hours.

GLEAM will be open from August 30 to October 28. Hours are 7:30-10:30 p.m. in August in September, and 6:30-10:30 p.m. in October.

Anyone wanting to attend must purchase tickets in advance at olbrichgleam.org.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.