Olbrich Botanical Gardens to offer “art in new light”

GLEAM: Art in a New Light to open at Olbrich Botanical Gardens
GLEAM: Art in a New Light to open at Olbrich Botanical Gardens(Olbrich Botanical Gardens)
By Abigail Leavins
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 5:36 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A new way to experience Olbrich Botanical Gardens is just around the corner, with their light show opening Saturday night.

The gardens will light up for “GLEAM: Art in New Light,” which opens Saturday, August 26.

On an ordinary GLEAM night, attendees will find a kaleidoscope of flowers, a maze of shadows and so much more.

Opening night will have additional features, with illuminated performances by Fox Valley Fire Arts and dancers throughout the gardens. Olbrich will additionally host another special night on Friday, September 22 with dance groups and extended hours.

GLEAM will be open from August 30 to October 28. Hours are 7:30-10:30 p.m. in August in September, and 6:30-10:30 p.m. in October.

Anyone wanting to attend must purchase tickets in advance at olbrichgleam.org.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A high school student is refusing to remove large American flags from his truck that school...
Teen leaves high school after officials tell him to remove American flags from his truck
Hotel guest Michelle Griese says she saw a snake slithering down the hallway before it went...
Mom finds snakes while staying at Wisconsin hotel with 4-year-old son
An elementary school teacher at Omaha Public Schools is going into her 41st year in not just...
Teacher welcomes new kindergarten class for 41st straight school year
Madison Police Department squad car
Two pedestrians hit leads to large crowd in downtown Madison
Initial appearance for Kevin Green, who is accused of homicide by negligent operation of a...
Reedsburg 18-year-old charged in 7th grader’s death at school bus stop

Latest News

US Army vet hosting Cottage Grove golf outing in support of area veterans
No rain expected in the coming week
Clouds Linger Today And Tomorrow
First Lady Jill Biden, right, speaks next to Colorado Speaker of the House Julie McCluskie...
First Lady Jill Biden to travel to Madison
The Oregon Police Department announced the death of the department’s first K9 on Monday.
Dane Co. restaurant raising money to honor K-9 who passed away