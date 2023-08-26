Refreshing weather for the weekend

Mid 70s, less humid Sat & Sun

Slim rain chances this week

A bit warmer by end of week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - All of the intense heat and humidity that we experienced last week has finally pushed farther south, and cool, refreshing air will be taking its place this weekend. The weather this week is looking pretty quiet, with only one small rain chance to watch at this point.

What’s Coming Up...

Skies will be mixed with clouds and sun to start the weekend on Saturday. As a small frontal boundary pushes through, our winds will begin to pick up speed out of the northeast with sustained winds up to 15 mph. This will help to push the humid air farther south and bring some drier air into the southern part of the state. Temperatures will be comfortable, in the mid and lower 70s.

Sunday will be similar but with more sunshine and lighter winds. Highs will reach the mid-70s for most thanks to the added sunshine. Winds will be light out of the northeast and humidity levels comfortable.

Looking Ahead...

After the 90s last week, it’s hard to believe that we’ll barely be in the 80s this week! Highs will remain in the upper 70s to start the new workweek or as some kids begin the new school year. We’ll keep an eye on a small system that could spark up a few showers late Monday night into Tuesday morning but impacts from that look minor at this point.

Highs will warm slightly by the end of the week, likely reaching into the lower 80s.

