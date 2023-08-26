Refreshing weather for the weekend

And it lasts into the workweek!
A beautiful weekend forecast!
A beautiful weekend forecast!(WMTV)
By Amanda Morgan
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 3:55 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
  • Mid 70s, less humid Sat & Sun
  • Slim rain chances this week
  • A bit warmer by end of week
Download the First Alert Weather app
iPhone/iPad
Android

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - All of the intense heat and humidity that we experienced last week has finally pushed farther south, and cool, refreshing air will be taking its place this weekend. The weather this week is looking pretty quiet, with only one small rain chance to watch at this point.

Click Here for Interactive Radar

What’s Coming Up...

Skies will be mixed with clouds and sun to start the weekend on Saturday. As a small frontal boundary pushes through, our winds will begin to pick up speed out of the northeast with sustained winds up to 15 mph. This will help to push the humid air farther south and bring some drier air into the southern part of the state. Temperatures will be comfortable, in the mid and lower 70s.

Sunday will be similar but with more sunshine and lighter winds. Highs will reach the mid-70s for most thanks to the added sunshine. Winds will be light out of the northeast and humidity levels comfortable.

Looking Ahead...

After the 90s last week, it’s hard to believe that we’ll barely be in the 80s this week! Highs will remain in the upper 70s to start the new workweek or as some kids begin the new school year. We’ll keep an eye on a small system that could spark up a few showers late Monday night into Tuesday morning but impacts from that look minor at this point.

Highs will warm slightly by the end of the week, likely reaching into the lower 80s.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hotel guest Michelle Griese says she saw a snake slithering down the hallway before it went...
Mom finds snakes while staying at Wisconsin hotel with 4-year-old son
A high school student is refusing to remove large American flags from his truck that school...
Teen leaves high school after officials tell him to remove American flags from his truck
An elementary school teacher at Omaha Public Schools is going into her 41st year in not just...
Teacher welcomes new kindergarten class for 41st straight school year
Madison Police Department squad car
Two pedestrians hit leads to large crowd in downtown Madison
Initial appearance for Kevin Green, who is accused of homicide by negligent operation of a...
Reedsburg 18-year-old charged in 7th grader’s death at school bus stop

Latest News

Weekend Forecast
Much Improved Weekend
Cooler and Less Humid Conditions Expected
Weekend Forecast
Cooler and less humid conditions are expected through the weekend.
Weekend Forecast
Temperatures dropping heading into the weekend
Heat Is About To Wind Down